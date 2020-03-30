(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Monday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.1246% PA 1.8746% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.8076% PA 1.5576% PA

For 12 months 0.7228% PA 1.5978% PA

For 2 Years 0.7228% PA 2.0978% PA

For 3 Years 0.7228% PA 2.3478% PA

For 4 years 0.7228% PA 2.5978% PA

For 5 years 0.7228% PA 2.7228% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 30-03-20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.3028% PA 1.0528%PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.4375% PA 1.1875% PA

For 12 Months 0.5850% PA 1.4600% PA

For 2 Years 0.5850% PA 1.9600% PA

For 3 Years 0.

5850% PA 2.2100% PA

For 4 years 0.5850% PA 2.4400% PA

For 5 years 0.5850% PA 2.5850% PA

EURO VALUE 30-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.0457% PA 0.7957% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA

For 12 Months 0.0661% PA 0.8089% PA

For 2 Years 0.0661% PA 1.3089% PA

For 3 Years 0.0661% PA 1.5589% PA

For 4 years 0.0661% PA 1.8089% PA

For 5 years 0.0661% PA 1.9339% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-03-20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2198% PA 0.5302% PA

For 12 Months -0.1743% PA 0.7007% PA

For 2 Years -0.1743% PA 1.2007% PA

For 3 Years -0.1743% PA 1.4507% PA

For 4 Years -0.1743% PA 1.7007% PA

For 5 years -0.1743% PA 1.8257% PA