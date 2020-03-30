Foreign Currency Account Scheme
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Monday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 30-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.1246% PA 1.8746% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.8076% PA 1.5576% PA
For 12 months 0.7228% PA 1.5978% PA
For 2 Years 0.7228% PA 2.0978% PA
For 3 Years 0.7228% PA 2.3478% PA
For 4 years 0.7228% PA 2.5978% PA
For 5 years 0.7228% PA 2.7228% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 30-03-20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.3028% PA 1.0528%PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.4375% PA 1.1875% PA
For 12 Months 0.5850% PA 1.4600% PA
For 2 Years 0.5850% PA 1.9600% PA
For 3 Years 0.
5850% PA 2.2100% PA
For 4 years 0.5850% PA 2.4400% PA
For 5 years 0.5850% PA 2.5850% PA
EURO VALUE 30-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.0457% PA 0.7957% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0040% PA 0.7460% PA
For 12 Months 0.0661% PA 0.8089% PA
For 2 Years 0.0661% PA 1.3089% PA
For 3 Years 0.0661% PA 1.5589% PA
For 4 years 0.0661% PA 1.8089% PA
For 5 years 0.0661% PA 1.9339% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 30-03-20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months -0.1913% PA 0.5587% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months -0.2198% PA 0.5302% PA
For 12 Months -0.1743% PA 0.7007% PA
For 2 Years -0.1743% PA 1.2007% PA
For 3 Years -0.1743% PA 1.4507% PA
For 4 Years -0.1743% PA 1.7007% PA
For 5 years -0.1743% PA 1.8257% PA