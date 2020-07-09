Foreign Currency Account Scheme
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jul. 9 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Jul, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF
WITH INTEREST BY
VALUE date AUTHORIZED
DEALERS
U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 0.0184% PA 0.7684% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 0.1103% PA 0.8603% PA
For 12 months 0.2423% PA 1.1173% PA
For 2 Years 0.2423% PA 1.6173% PA
For 3 Years 0.2423% PA 1.8673% PA
For 4 years 0.2423% PA 2.1173% PA
For 5 years 0.2423% PA 2.2423% PA
POUND STERLING VALUE 09 07 20
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months -0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0121% PA 0.7621% PA
For 12 Months 0.1426% PA 1.0176% PA
For 2 Years 0.
1426% PA 1.5176% PA
For 3 Years 0.1426% PA 1.7676% PA
For 4 years 0.1426% PA 2.0176% PA
For 5 years 0.1426% PA 2.1426% PA
EURO VALUE 09 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.1779% PA 0.9279% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA
For 12 Months -0.0037% PA 0.8787% PA
For 2 Years -0.0037% PA 1.3787% PA
For 3 Years -0.0037% PA 1.6287% PA
For 4 years -0.0037% PA 1.8787% PA
For 5 years -0.0037% PA 2.0037% PA
JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 07 20
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months 0.2183% PA 0.5317% PA
For 12 Months 0.1468% PA 0.7282% PA
For 2 Years 0.1468% PA 1.2282% PA
For 3 Years 0.1468% PA 1.4782% PA
For 4 Years 0.1468% PA 1.7282% PA
For 5 years 0.1468% PA 1.8532% PA