KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :KARACHI, Jul. 9 (Pakistan Point news - 9th Jul, 2020 ): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE date AUTHORIZED

DEALERS

U.S. Dollars VALUE 09 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.0184% PA 0.7684% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 0.1103% PA 0.8603% PA

For 12 months 0.2423% PA 1.1173% PA

For 2 Years 0.2423% PA 1.6173% PA

For 3 Years 0.2423% PA 1.8673% PA

For 4 years 0.2423% PA 2.1173% PA

For 5 years 0.2423% PA 2.2423% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 09 07 20

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months -0.1300% PA 0.6200% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0121% PA 0.7621% PA

For 12 Months 0.1426% PA 1.0176% PA

For 2 Years 0.

1426% PA 1.5176% PA

For 3 Years 0.1426% PA 1.7676% PA

For 4 years 0.1426% PA 2.0176% PA

For 5 years 0.1426% PA 2.1426% PA

EURO VALUE 09 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1779% PA 0.9279% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0933% PA 0.8433% PA

For 12 Months -0.0037% PA 0.8787% PA

For 2 Years -0.0037% PA 1.3787% PA

For 3 Years -0.0037% PA 1.6287% PA

For 4 years -0.0037% PA 1.8787% PA

For 5 years -0.0037% PA 2.0037% PA

JAPANESE Yen VALUE 09 07 20

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.2027% PA 0.5473% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2183% PA 0.5317% PA

For 12 Months 0.1468% PA 0.7282% PA

For 2 Years 0.1468% PA 1.2282% PA

For 3 Years 0.1468% PA 1.4782% PA

For 4 Years 0.1468% PA 1.7282% PA

For 5 years 0.1468% PA 1.8532% PA