Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 278.15 278.

25

USD 277.25 280.00

EURO 298.10 301.05

GBP 346.80 350.20

JPY 1.75 1.80

AED 75.15 75.90

SAR 73.50 74.23

CAD 201.00 204.00

AUD 181.30 184.30

APP/MSQ

