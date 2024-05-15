Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 15 May 2024
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association
of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.
F.C. BUYING SELLING
INTER BANK 278.15 278.
25
USD 277.25 280.00
EURO 298.10 301.05
GBP 346.80 350.20
JPY 1.75 1.80
AED 75.15 75.90
SAR 73.50 74.23
CAD 201.00 204.00
AUD 181.30 184.30
APP/MSQ
