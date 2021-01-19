KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.

08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2513 19.01.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 21, 2021

USD 160.5014

GBP 217.3189

EUR 193.8215

JPY 1.5467