Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :KARACHI, Jan 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th Jan, 2021 ): The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.
08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2513 19.01.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 19TH JANUARY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 21, 2021
USD 160.5014
GBP 217.3189
EUR 193.8215
JPY 1.5467