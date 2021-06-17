UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1526 17.06.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 21,2021

USD 156.9401

GBP 221.3797

EUR 190.3056

JPY 1.4275

