Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1526 17.06.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 17TH JUNE 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 21,2021
USD 156.9401
GBP 221.3797
EUR 190.3056
JPY 1.4275