Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
Exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 28TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date FEBRUARY 01, 2022
USD 176.9562
GBP 237.2275
EUR 198.1732
JPY 1.5409