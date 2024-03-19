Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 21, 2024
USD 278.
5000
GBP 354.7812
EUR 303.3422
JPY 1.8674
