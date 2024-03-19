Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MARCH 19, 2024 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MARCH 21, 2024

USD 278.

5000

GBP 354.7812

EUR 303.3422

JPY 1.8674

