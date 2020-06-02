(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5098 02.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 2ND JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 04, 2020

USD 164.0000

GBP 203.5240

EUR 182.6632

JPY 1.5261