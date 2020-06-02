Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 09:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.5098 02.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 2ND JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 04, 2020
USD 164.0000
GBP 203.5240
EUR 182.6632
JPY 1.5261