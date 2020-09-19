Four 'Common Expo Centre' will be established in Punjab; Dawood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Saturday said that a common Expo Centre would be established in four cities of Punjab to boost industry sector.

He expressed these views during an official visit to Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GTCCI).

Common Expo Centre would be established four main cities of Punjab including Sialkot, Gujrat, Wazirabad and Gujranwala, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

The Adviser recognized and appreciated the role of the industry in these cities for contribution in overall exports of Pakistan.

He assured full support to exporters and industrialists in this regard.

He underlined that for sustainable growth in exports, "we need to diversify our products, into the developmental sectors, and find new markets, including Africa and middle East." During the visit, the Adviser discussed new developments in different industries including fans, furniture and pottery with the representatives.

Razak Dawood visited the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturers Association, where the representatives shared different issues related to export of fans and discussed practical and constructive solutions for development of industry and resolution of problems.

The Association members appreciated Ministry of Commerce for various measures and interventions for boosting exports and promoting engineering sector, especially the recent move for revision of rates of duty drawbacks for electric fans.

In addition, the problems related to Mandi Bahauddin were also raised by the Chamber representatives.

The Adviser assured that the government will play its facilitative role in finding solutions to their issues.

Razak Dawood underscored that due to these joint efforts and proper implementation of SOPs, Pakistan was able to bounce back quickly, in terms of exports, as compared to its regional competitors.

The Adviser on Commerce apprised the representatives of the industry of various cost reduction measures, like tariff rationalization on raw materials and intermediaries, taken by the Ministry of Commerce, to enable the industry to manufacture their products on globally competitive rates and ensure value-addition.

He reiterated that these measures are essential for strengthening of economy by promoting 'Make in Pakistan', export led growth and import substitution.

The Advisor informed that the government has already done tariff rationalization for 41 percent of the raw materials and intermediaries, while the next measures are also under consideration for different sectors, including chemicals, engineering, pharmaceuticals, leather, food processing and textiles, under the three years tariff rationalization plan of the MOC.