FPCCI-PIA Sign Agreement For Mutual Cooperation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 10:44 PM

FPCCI-PIA sign agreement for mutual cooperation

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for extending mutual cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for extending mutual cooperation.

This was stated by Chairman of United Group S.M. Muneer and President FPCCI Daroo Khan Achakzai in a ceremony held at the Federation House Karachi, said a statement on Saturday.

PIA, the National Flag carrier will provide tangible services to members of FPCCI including setting up booking /reservation facility at Federation House besides facilitation desks at major airports in country likewise the FPCCI will prefer PIA not only for travel but also for other promotional activities.

The MoU was signed between President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and President FPCCI Daroo Khan Achakzai.

Air Marshal Arshad Malik sharing his views on the occasion said that PIA seeks expertise, guidance and support from the business community for the betterment and development of the national flag carrier.

He said that by Grace of Allah Kareem the airline is now on right track without any outer influence and pressure.

He said PIA has tremendous potential to rise and we want to exploit in the interest of nation.

Besides travel, PIA like to join hands with local industry in other areas especially the cargo, he said.

He said during the last six months our revenues have surged by more than 40 per cent comparing with corresponding period of 2018.

President FPCCI, Daroo Khan Achakzai said that FPCCI is very keen to cooperate with PIA as it is the national flag carrier.

He expressed his satisfaction of behalf of FPCCI over the recent improvements in PIA by Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

S.M. Muneer expressed his all-out support for PIA and lauded the efforts of Air Marshal Arshad in its revival.

