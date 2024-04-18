Open Menu

FPCCI Waives Off 50% Membership Fee Of Women Chambers

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday announced waiver off 50% membership fee for women chambers.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh in a statement issued here said that the country and society cannot progress without the full role of women, adding the initiative of reducing membership fee was important for women empowerment.

“We have fulfilled our promise, for which the full credit goes to the leadership of United business Group (UBG), who had promised this during the election campaign,” he added.

Ikram said that Pakistani women were extremely talented and the chamber was striving to empower them in the economic field.

“If Pakistan is to progress, we have to make our women educated, skilled and empowered to business women,” he added.

