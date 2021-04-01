Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, Shahid Hussain Shinwari, while commending launching of Rs. 3.8 billion interest free loans for the youth of the province, has said that the initiative will provide opportunity to youth for standing up on their feet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Convener FPCCI Standing Committee on Trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics, Shahid Hussain Shinwari, while commending launching of Rs. 3.8 billion interest free loans for the youth of the province, has said that the initiative will provide opportunity to youth for standing up on their feet.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, Shahid Hussain Shinwari said youth in merged areas of the province have very meagre means of resources and such schemes will prove as boon for them to start their own business or investment in agriculture land.

It merits a mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had recently announced launching of a scheme to provide interest free loans to youth of the province.

The scheme target is to extend support to around 3500 businesses and benefit more than 10,500 families.

Under the programme, the Rs. 2 billion 'innovation fund for entrepreneurs, youth and women' will be rolled out for settled areas and the Rs1.8 billion 'start-up programme for the economic uplift of youth from merged areas.

Convener FPCCI Standing Committee said country youth is full of talent and motivation, just they need a push and schemes like Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme and KP government interest free loan scheme would help them a lot to start up their professional carriers.

Shahid Hussain Shinwari also praised Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Porgramme under which more than 5000 plus businesses are given financial amount upto Rs.

8 billion to start new businesses or expand the existing ones.

The PM Kamyab Jawan Programme, Shahid added, has the target of distributing around Rs. 100 billion among country's youth and in the current year, 2021, a target of Rs. 10 billion is set for distribution among youngsters.

Such schemes will bring a revolution in the country by empowering thousands of youth in the country and also create hundreds of thousands of jobs, Shahid added.

Shahid Hussain also suggested for imparting Information Technology (IT) courses to youth for enabling them to expand their scope at international level through e-business.

He said e-business is a very good opportunity for developing clientage across the globe, but use of this mode require professional training which should be imparted to our youth.

He said Pakistan is blessed with countless number of resources and for proper tapping of these resources new method of business should be learned.

Similarly, in tourism sector, the country youth can benefit by promoting beauty of their respective areas of scenic sites of the province at international level and invite guests by making proper arrangements for their guidance, dwelling and dining, he continued.

Shahid expressed the hope that schemes launched by present government will reap benefits soon in shape of economic uplift of country's youth.