UrduPoint.com

France Pushing For Alignment Of Gas Prices With Production Costs - Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:18 PM

France Pushing for Alignment of Gas Prices With Production Costs - Energy Minister

France is working on bringing European gas prices into line with production costs, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) France is working on bringing European gas prices into line with production costs, French Energy Transition Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Monday.

"We are working together with the European Commission and some third-party countries to find ways and means of getting a price for gas that is closer to the reality of production costs, since currently this price of gas is disconnected from our main suppliers' production costs," Pannier-Runacher said during a press briefing after weekly meeting of the country's Council of Ministers.

The minister was answering a question about a proposal circulating in Brussels to limit the price of gas, whatever its origin, Russian or non-Russian. She explained that there were different ways of achieving that result, either by imposing a price cap on gas supplied by non-EU countries or by compensating the difference between the procurement price and the market price for consumers.

According to Fitch Ratings, prices for natural gas in Europe have surged almost 15-fold between August 2021 and August 2022, partly due to disruptions in gas flows from Russia to the European Union, linked to the hostilities in Ukraine and subsequent EU sanctions. EU members are discussing a price cap on Russian gas, but German Europe Minister Anna Luehrmann warned that the move could cause gas shortages within the bloc.

G7 finance ministers and the EU have also been trying to find a way to implement a price cap on Russian oil exports via maritime transport, together with the EU oil embargo to be implemented starting from December 5, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni announced in a statement on September 2. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the decision "absurd."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Europe France German European Union Oil Brussels Price August September December Gas Market From

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Bosnian State Prosecutor for 'Corrupt ..

US Sanctions Bosnian State Prosecutor for 'Corruption,' 'Undermining Democracy'

4 minutes ago
 Khawaja aggrieved over martyrdom of Army soldiers ..

Khawaja aggrieved over martyrdom of Army soldiers in Harnai helicopter crash

4 minutes ago
 KDCA, UAF to enhance cooperation for prevention of ..

KDCA, UAF to enhance cooperation for prevention of dengue, malaria

4 minutes ago
 CEO K-Electric pledges improved supply to trade, i ..

CEO K-Electric pledges improved supply to trade, industry

4 minutes ago
 China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights ..

China, Russia face historic scrutiny at UN rights council

4 minutes ago
 Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to ..

Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2 - O ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.