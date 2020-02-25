BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) French Oil Giant Total is interested in partnering with Russian companies to jointly develop petrochemical projects in southern Argentina, Sergey Derkach, the trade representative of Russia in Argentina, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in February, the Russian trade representative met with the management of Total Austral ” an Argentina-based subsidiary of the French oil and gas company ” in the southern Argentine province of Tierra del Fuego.

"We were made aware that Total is interested in Russian companies becoming its partners in the petrochemical industry. They promised to tell us additional information," Derkach told reporters.

The local authorities in Tierra Del Fuego are currently assessing the number of projects in the oil and gas sector, including expanding natural gas production and creating a petrochemical cluster for making fertilizers.