FTO Coordinator Felicitates Dr. Shahid Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 04:00 PM

FTO coordinator felicitates Dr. Shahid Hassan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis has felicitated Dr Shahid Hassan on his appointment as Russian Federation Ambassador to Pakistan for Education and Science, in recognition of services for promotion of quality education.

In a letter, shared with the media here on Wednesday, he said it was an honour that the Government of the Russian Federation had nominated Pakistan origin Dr. Shahid Hassan, chairman Association of Pakistani Graduates from Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which would cement friendly relations between the two countries.

Meher, who is also chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan, and vice president Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, said that Dr. Shahid had a long history of devoted and matchless services in arranging different seminars and meetings of educational institutions of both countries and providing all kinds of assistance to interested stakeholders for signing the MoUs and agreements between Pakistan and Russia.

He said it was not only a great honour for Dr. Shahid and his family but also for whole of country for earning this laurel and wishing him more honors, success and good health in the days to come.

