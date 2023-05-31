UrduPoint.com

Gas Futures In Europe Up By Nearly 10% After Leak Led To Shutdown Of Norwegian LNG Plant

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have jumped by nearly 10% to over $300 per 1,000 cubic meters after a leak at a Norwegian LNG plant resulted in its shutdown, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Norway's Equinor announced the shutdown of its Hammerfest LNG plant due to a gas leak.

June futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $282 per thousand cubic meters (+1%). As of 10:24 GMT, they were trading at $301.7, which marks an 8% increase.

