Gas Futures in Europe Up by Nearly 10% After Leak Led to Shutdown of Norwegian LNG Plant

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 03:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Gas futures in Europe have jumped by nearly 10% to over $300 per 1,000 cubic meters after a leak at a Norwegian LNG plant resulted in its shutdown, according to data from the London-based ICE exchange on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Norway's Equinor announced the shutdown of its Hammerfest LNG plant due to a gas leak.
June futures on the TTF index ” Europe's largest hub ” opened at $282 per thousand cubic meters (+1%). As of 10:24 GMT, they were trading at $301.7, which marks an 8% increase.