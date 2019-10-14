UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gazprom Neft Could Increase Daily Oil Output By 150,000 Barrels Within 2-3 Months - CEO

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:30 PM

Gazprom Neft Could Increase Daily Oil Output by 150,000 Barrels Within 2-3 Months - CEO

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft could boost daily oil output by a total of 150,000 barrels within two-three months, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Monday.

"We could increase output by 75,000-80,000 barrels per day today or tomorrow.

Accordingly, we could [additionally] raise output by 75,000 more barrels per day within 2-3 months," Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Saudi investment forum.

When asked to specify whether it means that the company has the capability to step up production by a total of 150,000 barrels within three months, he responded in the affirmative.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Company Oil

Recent Stories

U19 cricketers Mohammad Junaid and Akhtar Shah fin ..

17 minutes ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

17 minutes ago

InfinixSmart 3 plus, the hottest selling smartphon ..

45 minutes ago

Maaz five-for, Saim century lead Khyber Pakhtunkhw ..

55 minutes ago

Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Pakistan’s nort ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Financial Centre celebrates ra ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.