Gazprom Neft Could Increase Daily Oil Output by 150,000 Barrels Within 2-3 Months - CEO

RIYADH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) Russian oil company Gazprom Neft could boost daily oil output by a total of 150,000 barrels within two-three months, CEO Alexander Dyukov said on Monday.

"We could increase output by 75,000-80,000 barrels per day today or tomorrow.

Accordingly, we could [additionally] raise output by 75,000 more barrels per day within 2-3 months," Dyukov told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian-Saudi investment forum.

When asked to specify whether it means that the company has the capability to step up production by a total of 150,000 barrels within three months, he responded in the affirmative.