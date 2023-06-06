Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union through the TurkStream pipeline have dropped to a five-month low of nearly 750 million cubic meters (mcm) in May, the EU's gas grid operator estimated on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Gazprom's gas exports to the European Union through the TurkStream pipeline have dropped to a five-month low of nearly 750 million cubic meters (mcm) in May, the EU's gas grid operator estimated on Tuesday.

Data provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) suggests that a daily average of 24.

2 mcm was pumped last month through the Strandzha 2/Malkoclar interconnector on the Turkish-Bulgarian border.

May readings show a 32% drop in gas exports compared to April, when this year's high of 1.07 billion cubic meters, or 35.6 mcm per day, was recorded for Gazprom's gas exports to the EU via the Russia-Turkish link.

Europe has been importing Russian natural gas through Turkey and to a lesser extent through Ukraine. All shipping through Nord Stream and the Yamal-Europe pipeline was halted last year after EU nations refused to pay for gas in Russian rubles.