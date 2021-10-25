UrduPoint.com

GB Can Grab Huge Benefits Of CPEC Projects By Offering Skilled Force

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

GB can grab huge benefits of CPEC projects by offering skilled force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :While welcoming multiple initiatives of Technical Vocational education and Training Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) and international donors for producing skilled manpower in the region, Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi Monday said that the region could grab substantial benefits of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects by providing a skilled workforce that could bring economic and social development of the local people.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a donors' conference organized by Directorate of Technical Education and Skills Development (DTESD), GB, in collaboration with TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET SSP) in Skardu.

Purpose of the event was to ensure sustainability as well as promotion of TVET programmes in the region through enhanced collaboration of donors, according to a statement received here.

Education Minister GB Raja Azam Khan, Secretary Education Iqbal Hussain Khan, Head of Cooperation of EU Delegation in Pakistan Ovidiu Mic, Head of TVET SSP Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, Director TESD Faizullah Lone along with representatives from donors' organizations attended the conference.

The GB Speaker mentioned that in the CPEC scenario, the region was witnessing a number of mega economic interventions especially construction of dams and roads network, unexplored mineral resources, tourism, trade, renewable energy and emerging IT sector which was a huge job market and "We can get major benefits of this market by producing a skilled force." "To cater to this situation, it requires an effective TVET system that can adapt and produce the required trained workforce in GB, so that upcoming positions can be filled by a Pakistani work force," he maintained.

The speaker also said that the partnership between DTESD, TVET SSP and other development partners would help train the required workforce to meet the challenges for prosperity and economic growth in GB.

Addressing the audience, Ovidiu Mic said that the collaborative efforts of various development partners in this region could further build on what EU and its development partners had initiated with our engagement over the past decade. This region has a lot of scope for a variety of skills in sectors such as construction, engineering, hospitality, information technology, and renewable energy, and "We look forward to continuing our engagement in the TVET sector here." The TVET SSP, which is funded by European Union, Germany and the Royal Norwegian Embassy, is implemented by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), in collaboration with regional TEVTAs, PVTC and regional TVET bodies like GB DTESD.

The GB government is taking concrete steps for the promotion of TVET sector through the approval of the TVET Act 2018 of Gilgit Baltistan. The legislative process has opened doors for real-time reforms in the TVET Sector of this remote region.

Some key initiatives of TVET SSP in Gilgit-Baltistan include human resource development and private sector engagement in TVET.

Through this conference, the GB government provided a platform to present a roadmap for sustainability of interventions of TVET SSP carried out since 2011 in the region. It will also encourage the TVET sector to attract donors and partners for the funding of key areas of the 5-year TVET Policy Implementation Plan and Gilgit Baltistan TVET Strategy (2021-30).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Technology Education European Union Job CPEC Germany Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Amjad Ali 2018 Market Event From Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial ..

IMF's demand to close govt accounts in commercial banks supported: Mian Zahid Hu ..

6 minutes ago
 20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20,526 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

12 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises the ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Emirati astronauts, praises their contributions

12 minutes ago
 Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization s ..

Z2C Limited launches publisher data monetization service

42 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Counc ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Austrian National Council discuss parliamentary coope ..

42 minutes ago
 MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAEâ€™s attractiveness as ..

MoE, LinkedIn to enhance UAEâ€™s attractiveness as destination for global talent ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.