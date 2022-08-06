Gems exports witness 14.10 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Gems exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 14.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, Gems worth US $ 7,626 as compared to exports of $6,684 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jwewllary increased by 4.56 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $14,361 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $13,735.

During the period under review, Guar and guar products exports increased by 40.26 percent, worth US$ 49,549 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 35,326 of the same period of last year.