UrduPoint.com

Gems Exports Witness 14.10 Percent Increase

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Gems exports witness 14.10 percent increase

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Gems exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 14.10 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, Gems worth US $ 7,626 as compared to exports of $6,684 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jwewllary increased by 4.56 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $14,361 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $13,735.

During the period under review, Guar and guar products exports increased by 40.26 percent, worth US$ 49,549 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 35,326 of the same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same From

Recent Stories

Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor H ..

Punjab cabinet: 21 members take oath at Governor House

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral en ..

Pakistan, Cambodia agree to intensify bilateral engagement

38 minutes ago
 Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace use ..

Fawad asks Ministers concerned if Pak airspace used for drone strike

2 hours ago
 Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian inclu ..

Israeli air strikes in Gaza: Ten Palestinian including five years old girl marty ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

UAE to invest 1b$ in Pakistan's different sectors

3 hours ago
 PM establishes relief fund assistance for people o ..

PM establishes relief fund assistance for people of flooded areas

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.