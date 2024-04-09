Geneva Watch Fair Ticks To Slower Rhythm After Three Boom Years
Sumaira FH Published April 09, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The 2024 Geneva watch fair opens on Tuesday amid slower demand in China for fancy Swiss timepieces and more timid consumer spending across the board on luxury items.
The Watches and Wonders salon, which runs until April 15, will see 54 major watch brands show off their latest creations, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Chopard, Hermes and Chanel.
Formerly reserved for industry players, Swiss watchmaking's landmark event is trying to seduce a new generation of buyers by opening up to the public for three days.
Visitors during previous open days were aged 35 on average, "which is extremely encouraging", said Matthieu Humair, chief executive of the foundation that runs the salon.
Last year, Swiss watch exports broke records for the third straight year, hitting 26.
7 billion Swiss francs ($29.5 billion).
The 2020 downturn caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was quickly reversed by what financial analysts called revenge buying, with consumers using the savings accumulated during lockdowns to splash out.
However, the growth in Swiss watch exports has slowed.
Exports were up 7.6 percent in 2023, having risen 11 percent in 2022 and 31 percent in 2021.
Exports in January were up 3.1 percent compared with the same month in 2023, said the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry.
Exports then saw their biggest year-on-year decline since the post-Covid surge, down 3.8 percent in February.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Tiger works well early as Masters ready for eclipse
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak
Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families
Profiteers fined, operation against encroachers ordered in Cantt
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 202446 minutes ago
-
Top Europe court to issue landmark climate verdicts12 minutes ago
-
Stocks advance at start of busy week; gold extends record streak10 hours ago
-
Mujtaba chairs meeting of Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislation,Privatization12 hours ago
-
KATI commends surge in LSM Production12 hours ago
-
BISP beneficiaries to receive financial assistance directly into bank accounts: SBP13 hours ago
-
Stocks diverge at start of busy week; gold extends record streak14 hours ago
-
163rd BoD meeting of PIEDMC held14 hours ago
-
Ant Group launches partnership on International Consumer Friendly Zones Program in China14 hours ago
-
Workers' remittances record $3 bn inflow in March 2414 hours ago
-
EV transition targets elusive sans optimized funding stream, stakeholder collaboration: Experts14 hours ago
-
LCCI concerns over unauthorized visits to markets for checking documents16 hours ago