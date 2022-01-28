German economy shrinks 0.7% in Q4 2021 as bottlenecks bite: official data

German GDP fell by 0.7 percent in the last three months of 2021, official figures published Friday showed, as bottlenecks and new coronavirus restrictions weighed on the economy

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :German GDP fell by 0.7 percent in the last three months of 2021, official figures published Friday showed, as bottlenecks and new coronavirus restrictions weighed on the economy.

"After production grew in the summer despite bottlenecks and material shortages, the recovery of the German economy was halted due to the fourth wave of the coronavirus and stricter health restrictions," the Federal statistics agency Destatis said in a statement.