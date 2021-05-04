UrduPoint.com
German Shares Open Almost Unchanged 4 May 2021

BERLIN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :German stocks were almost unchanged at the start of trading on Tuesday, with the benchmark DAX index growing by 23.03 points, or 0.15 percent, to open at 15,259.50 points.

The biggest winner among Germany's 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines, up by 0.67 percent, followed by telecommunications giant Deutsche Telekom with a gain of 0.58 percent and chemical giant BASF with 0.36 percent.

Shares of Infineon fell by 3.77 percent. The German chip-maker was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Tuesday after announcing revenue growth of 36 percent year-on-year to 2.7 billion Euros (3.2 billion U.S. dollars) following a "booming" semiconductor market in the second quarter of 2021.

The yield on German ten-year bonds declined 0.0025 percentage points to minus 0.2065 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.2064 U.S. Dollars, down by 0.01 percent on Tuesday morning.

