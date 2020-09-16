UrduPoint.com
Germany Offered US To Spend Up To $1.2Bln On LNG Terminals To Save Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 03:44 PM

Germany Offered US to Spend up to $1.2Bln on LNG Terminals to Save Nord Stream 2 - Reports

Germany sent the United States a non-official proposal in August, in which it offered to spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on terminals for the liquefied natural gas from the United States to save the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Die Zeit newspaper reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Germany sent the United States a non-official proposal in August, in which it offered to spend up to 1 billion Euros ($1.2 billion) on terminals for the liquefied natural gas from the United States to save the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Die Zeit newspaper reported Wednesday.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, whose investors include Russia's Gazprom and several European energy companies, has been targeted by the US sanctions. The pipeline is expected to carry Russian gas to Europe via the Baltic Sea.

According to the German newspaper, the Finance Ministry sent the non-paper to the US two days after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz had a phone call with his US counterpart Steven Mnuchin.

In addition to the LNG investment, the proposal remarks on the gas transit contract for Ukraine and support for Poland by financing a different pipeline and a terminal that would allow Poland to use the US LNG.

