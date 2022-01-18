UrduPoint.com

Germany's Gas Storage Facilities 50.6% Full - German Economy Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Germany's gas storage facilities are 50.6% full, which corresponds to the theoretical availability of working gas for almost 18 days, the German Economy Ministry said in its response to a parliamentary request, the text of the document was seen by Sputnik

"According to the consolidated register of gas storage facilities of the European association Gas Infrastructure Europe, German gas storage facilities are 50.6% full (as of January 11, 2022). This corresponds to a theoretical availability of working gas for 17.7 days," the document says.

