Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' To Decline To 30-Year Low Of 2.2% By 2030 - World Bank

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 06:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The so-called "speed limit" of the global economy, or the maximum speed at which economies can grow without sparking inflation, will decline to a 30-year low of just 2.2% by 2030, the World Bank said in a new report on Monday.

"The report documents a worrisome trend: nearly all the economic forces that powered progress and prosperity over the last three decades are fading. As a result, between 2022 and 2030 average global potential GDP growth is expected to decline by roughly a third from the rate that prevailed in the first decade of this century ï¿½ to 2.2% a year," the World Bank said in a press release summarizing the report.

Developing economies meanwhile will face a decline in their GDP speed limit from 6% between 200 and 2010 to just 4% for the remainder of this decade, the release said.

