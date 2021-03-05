UrduPoint.com
Global Oil Demand To Reach Pre-Crisis Levels In Early- Or Mid-2022 - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Global Oil Demand to Reach Pre-Crisis Levels in Early- or Mid-2022 - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Global oil demand will reach pre-crisis levels in early- or mid-2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

According to the consolidated assessment of the participants in the deal, global economy will grow approximately 4.5-5.

5 percent in 2021, and oil demand will grow by 5.5 million barrels per day this year.

"This means that the market will not yet fully recover to levels of April 2020. Nevertheless, these figures will already be high, I think that at the beginning of 2022 or in in the middle of 2022 we will reach pre-crisis levels," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

