Gold price declines by Rs300 to Rs 110,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 300 and was sold at Rs110,300 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs 110,600 previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs258 and was traded at Rs 94,564 against Rs 94,822 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 86,684 from Rs 86,920.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 2 and was traded atUS$1811 against its sale at US$ 1813.