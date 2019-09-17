Gold price gains Rs 50, traded at Rs 87,250 per tola 17 Sep 2019

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold gained Rs 50 and was traded at Rs 87,250 per tola as compared with the last closing at Rs 87,200, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Tuesday.

The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs 43 and was traded at Rs 74,803 against Rs 74,760 of last day.

The price of silver remains stable and was traded at Rs 1110 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 943 of last day.

In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $ 3 and was traded at $ 1501 as compared with the last closing at $ 1504.