Gold price up by Rs200, traded at Rs 87,100 per tola 23 Oct 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 200 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 87,100 per tola compared to Rs 86,900 the previous trading day.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold decreased by Rs 171 and was traded at Rs 74,674 against the price of Rs 74,503, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday.

The price of silver remained unchanged and was traded at Rs 1000 per tola while 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 857.34.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $6 and was traded at $1493 against last closing of $1487.

Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, the 24 kerat gold was sold at Rs 86,500 per tola whereas 22 kerat at the rate of Rs 86,300 per tola, Jeweller Association Rawalpindi reported.