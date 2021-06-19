UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease Rs 1000 Traded At Rs107,300 Tola

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:08 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1000 on Saturday and it was traded at Rs107,300 against its sale at Rs108,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 1000 on Saturday and it was traded at Rs107,300 against its sale at Rs108,300, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 91,992 against its sale at Rs 92,850 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold decline to Rs 84,326 from Rs 85,112.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1430 whereas that of ten gram silver also decreased by Rs 8.58 and was traded at Rs1217.42 against its sale at Rs1226.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of US $28 and was sold at US $1764 against its sale at US $1792.

