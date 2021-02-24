UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Prices Decrease Rs50 To 110,650

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Gold prices decrease Rs50 to 110,650

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs50 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs110,650 against sale at Rs110,700, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs43 and was traded at Rs94,864 against Rs94,907 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs86,959 from Rs86,998.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1420 against its sale at Rs1410 while that of ten gram silver increased by Rs8.58 and was traded at Rs1217.42 against Rs1208.84.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed increase of $2 and was sold at $1809 against its sale at $1707, the association added.

