Gold Prices Decreases Rs 700 23 Sep 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:27 PM

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs114,000 against its price at Rs114,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs700 on Wednesday and was traded at Rs114,000 against its price at Rs114,700.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs600 and was traded at Rs97,737 against its sale at at Rs 98,337, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 and was traded at Rs1220 against its prices at Rs1250 while the prices of 10 gram silver decreased by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1045.95 against its sale at Rs1071.67.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $15 and was traded at $1892 against $1907, the association reported.

