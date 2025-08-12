Lucky investments asset manager rating upgraded to AM2+ by PACRA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Lucky Investments Limited (“Lucky Investments”) has been awarded an upgraded Asset Manager Rating of AM2+ with a Stable Outlook by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).

This achievement reflects the Company’s exceptional growth in the Islamic asset management sector, securing over 4% market share within just a few months of operations.

As a full-fledged Islamic asset management company, Lucky Investments is committed to becoming the premier choice for Shariah-compliant investment solutions in Pakistan. Its vision is anchored in sustainable growth, financial inclusion, integrity, and innovation.

Commenting on the development, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, said:

“We are grateful to Allah (SWT) and to our valued investors for making this milestone possible. The upgraded rating is a testament to our strong sponsor backing, robust governance framework, and professional management team.

We are determined to set new industry benchmarks and will continue to uphold the trust our stakeholders have placed in us.

”

PACRA’s upgraded rating highlights Lucky Investments’ solid capital base, sound governance, and strategic sponsor involvement, with active participation on the board and key committees. It also recognizes the Company’s experienced leadership team and proven market track record.

The Stable Outlook reflects the Company’s forward-looking initiatives and its growth potential as these strategies mature. Lucky Investments remains focused on strengthening its institutional framework, creating long-term value, and adhering to global best practices in Islamic finance.

Since the launch of its first fund in April 2025, Lucky Investments’ Assets Under Management (AUM) have crossed PKR 80 billion. With its newly acquired Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS) license, the Company is set to launch its VPS offerings soon, further encouraging retail investor participation in line with its long-term strategy. In addition, Lucky Investments is actively collaborating with provincial and Federal governments to establish dedicated pension funds for government employees