Expediting Crackdown Against Illegal Slaughter, Substandard Meat Directed

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar has ordered for expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter and sale of substandard meat across the division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem Badar has ordered for expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter and sale of substandard meat across the division.

He carried out detailed inspections of various veterinary institutions across Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh districts including Civil Veterinary Hospital Painsara in Faisalabad, Al-Saeed Silage Unit in Naya Lahore, Civil Veterinary Hospital Mochiwala in Jhang, Civil Veterinary Hospital Tallanwala and offices of Additional Directors Livestock in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

During visit, he reviewed attendance registers, OPD records, cleanliness conditions, Kisan Livestock Bethak facilities, Chief Minister Punjab Livestock Card records, supply chains, medicine stock records, serum and vaccination data, seating facilities for farmers, availability of clean drinking water and washroom hygiene.

He instructed the field staff to ensure progress under PLC Phase-II and maintain hospital cleanliness besides providing uninterrupted water and vaccines, completing ongoing vaccination drives on-time, maintaining cold chain, spreading awareness about FMD and Congo fever, caring for animals in extreme weather, utilizing ADRS Farmer App and uploading relevant data on SPMS 9211.

He also inspected the Al-Saeed Silage Unit in Naya Lahore and issued necessary instructions to ensure supply of quality silage in line with Punjab Animal Feed Stuff and Compound Feed Act 2016.

Acting on the directives of Punjab Livestock Secretary Ahmad Aziz Tarar, he held a meeting in Jhang with Deputy Director Punjab food Authority Adnan Haider while Additional and Deputy Directors Livestock, senior veterinary officers and veterinary doctors were also present on the occasion.

He emphasized for intensifying joint operations against illegal slaughtering and sale of unhygienic meat.

Chairing progress review meetings in Jhang and Toba Tek Singh, Dr Syed Nadeem Badar directed that all official tasks should be completed within stipulated time.

He stressed the elimination of fake and substandard semen, closure of illegal slaughterhouses and coordinated, uninterrupted action with Punjab Food Authority to stop the sale of poor-quality and harmful meat.

He made it clear that no effort should be spared to ensure availability of high-quality and safe meat.

More Stories From Business