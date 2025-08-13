Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 18, 2025
USD 282.
3860
GBP 379.9786
EUR 328.1043
JPY 1.9040
APP/as
