Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 10:20 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR AUG 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 18, 2025

USD 282.

3860

GBP 379.9786

EUR 328.1043

JPY 1.9040

APP/as

