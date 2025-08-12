- Home
Tanveer Vows Zero Tolerance For Substandard Seed, Orders Tougher Laws To Protect Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the need for maintaining zero tolerance against the sale, and supply of substandard seed to protect farmers interest to attain sustainable agriculture development in the country.
The minister chaired the 4th meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), said a press release.
The meeting was attended by senior ministry officials, representatives from provincial agriculture departments, research institutions, and private sector stakeholders.
Opening the proceedings, the Minister reaffirmed that quality seed is the foundation of agricultural productivity and profitability and declared that his foremost priority is to protect farmers’ interests through strict enforcement of seed laws, transparent regulation, and zero tolerance for malpractice.
To strengthen institutional performance, the minister directed the establishment of a Finance and Planning Committee tasked with improving financial governance, ensuring strategic resource planning, and enhancing audit readiness.
He stressed that this measure will guarantee transparency and efficiency within the Authority.
On seed company registration, Rana Tanveer Hussain announced that all new companies will be licensed strictly under the amended Seed Act, with stringent requirements for infrastructure readiness, financial guarantees, and proven compliance with quality standards.
He ordered the mandatory introduction of performance bonds and directed the immediate delisting of dormant or persistently non-compliant companies — prioritizing farmers’ welfare over commercial interests.
Approving seed sector reforms, the minister endorsed the Truth & Labelling system for cotton on a pilot basis, supported by clear eligibility criteria and climate-smart protocols to protect farmers from substandard seed.
Addressing farmer protection, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to continue assessing seed-related crop loss claims through physical verification, tax number validation, and formal hearings, ensuring swift compensation in genuine cases.
“Our mission is clear — protect the farmer, improve seed quality, and align Pakistan’s agriculture with international best practices. Every step we take must strengthen the seed sector and secure the future of our agriculture", he added.
