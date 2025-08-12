Open Menu

Tanveer Vows Zero Tolerance For Substandard Seed, Orders Tougher Laws To Protect Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Tanveer vows zero tolerance for substandard seed, orders tougher laws to protect farmers

Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the need for maintaining zero tolerance against the sale, and supply of substandard seed to protect farmers interest to attain sustainable agriculture development in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for National food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain stressed the need for maintaining zero tolerance against the sale, and supply of substandard seed to protect farmers interest to attain sustainable agriculture development in the country.

The minister chaired the 4th meeting of the board of Governors (BoG) of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA), said a press release.

The meeting was attended by senior ministry officials, representatives from provincial agriculture departments, research institutions, and private sector stakeholders.

Opening the proceedings, the Minister reaffirmed that quality seed is the foundation of agricultural productivity and profitability and declared that his foremost priority is to protect farmers’ interests through strict enforcement of seed laws, transparent regulation, and zero tolerance for malpractice.

To strengthen institutional performance, the minister directed the establishment of a Finance and Planning Committee tasked with improving financial governance, ensuring strategic resource planning, and enhancing audit readiness.

He stressed that this measure will guarantee transparency and efficiency within the Authority.

On seed company registration, Rana Tanveer Hussain announced that all new companies will be licensed strictly under the amended Seed Act, with stringent requirements for infrastructure readiness, financial guarantees, and proven compliance with quality standards.

He ordered the mandatory introduction of performance bonds and directed the immediate delisting of dormant or persistently non-compliant companies — prioritizing farmers’ welfare over commercial interests.

Approving seed sector reforms, the minister endorsed the Truth & Labelling system for cotton on a pilot basis, supported by clear eligibility criteria and climate-smart protocols to protect farmers from substandard seed.

Addressing farmer protection, Rana Tanveer Hussain directed the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to continue assessing seed-related crop loss claims through physical verification, tax number validation, and formal hearings, ensuring swift compensation in genuine cases.

“Our mission is clear — protect the farmer, improve seed quality, and align Pakistan’s agriculture with international best practices. Every step we take must strengthen the seed sector and secure the future of our agriculture", he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

9 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

24 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for s ..

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Baloch ..

23 seconds ago
 Railways Minister orders disciplinary action again ..

Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan ..

24 seconds ago
 All security institutions committed to flush out t ..

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for ..

26 seconds ago
 Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for ..

Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for progress; says Shaza Fatima

27 seconds ago
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khic ..

29 seconds ago
 International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

2 hours ago
 Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, su ..

Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed

4 minutes ago
 Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: ..

Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Indep ..

Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business