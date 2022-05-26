Gold prices increase by Rs.100 to Rs.143,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.100 and was sold at Rs.143,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. Rs.143,200 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.85 and was sold at Rs.122,756 compared to its sale at Rs.

122,771 whereas that of 22 karat gold went up to Rs.112,619 from Rs. 112,540, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.1590 and Rs.1363.16 respectively.

The price of gold ininternational market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1846 compared to itssale at $1852, the association reported.