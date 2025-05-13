Gold prices increase Rs.3,700 to 344,200 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.3,700 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.344,200 against its sale at Rs.340,500 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.3,173 to Rs.295,096 from Rs.

391,923 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.2,821 to Rs.270,514 from Rs.267,693.

The rates of per tola silver surged by Rs.82 to Rs.3,482 and ten gram silver rose by Rs.71 to Rs.2,985 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also increased by $37 to $3,258 from $3,321 whereas that of silver also increased by $0.82 to $33.00, the Association reported.