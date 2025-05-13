Foreign Exchange Rates
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 15, 2025
USD 281.5336
GBP 370.9205
EUR 312.8120
JPY 1.9041
