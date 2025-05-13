Open Menu

Foreign Exchange Rates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR MAY 13, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date MAY 15, 2025

USD 281.5336

GBP 370.9205

EUR 312.8120

JPY 1.9041

More Stories From Business