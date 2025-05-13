EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) (13-05-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 280.32
GBP 373.94369.54
EUR 314.94 311.25
JPY 1.9172 1.8947
SAR 75.55 74.66
AED 77.15 76.
76
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3252
LIBOR 3M 4.3077
LIBOR 6M 4.2082
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.15278.85276.06273.72271.11 268.43266.00
EUR311.63310.53 308.01306.02 303.70 301.28 299.17
GBP369.69368.01 364.37361.32357.93354.44 351.27
APP/as/
