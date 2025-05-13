Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2025 | 11:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) (13-05-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36 280.32

GBP 373.94369.54

EUR 314.94 311.25

JPY 1.9172 1.8947

SAR 75.55 74.66

AED 77.15 76.

76

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3252

LIBOR 3M 4.3077

LIBOR 6M 4.2082

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.15278.85276.06273.72271.11 268.43266.00

EUR311.63310.53 308.01306.02 303.70 301.28 299.17

GBP369.69368.01 364.37361.32357.93354.44 351.27

APP/as/

More Stories From Business