Gold Prices Increase Rs.6,100 To 356,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.6,100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.356,100 against its sale at Rs.350,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.5,232 to Rs.
305,300 from Rs 300,068 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.4,796 to Rs.279,868 from Rs.275,072.
The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.57 to Rs.3,482 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.22 to Rs.2,985.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $61 to $3,377 from $3,316 whereas that of silver went up by $0.57 to $33.00, the Association reported.
