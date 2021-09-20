Gold Prices increased

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs400 per tola and was trade at Rs112,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs112,500 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs96,794 against its sale at Rs96,451 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat decreased to Rs88,727 from Rs88,413.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 from Rs1183.12 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by US$ 3 and was traded at US$1758 against its sale at US$1755.