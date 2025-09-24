Open Menu

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) (24-09-2025)

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.21 280.17

GBP 382.59378.09

EUR 334.20 330.28

JPY 1.9151 1.8925

SAR 75.51 74.62

AED 77.12 76.

20

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1579

LIBOR 3M 4.0002

LIBOR 6M 3.8458

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.02278.74276.09 273.84271.31 268.72266.38

EUR330.72329.55 326.96324.85 322.34 319.74 317.36

GBP378.28376.60373.01369.93 366.46362.88359.65

APP/as

