EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 10:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) (24-09-2025)
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.21 280.17
GBP 382.59378.09
EUR 334.20 330.28
JPY 1.9151 1.8925
SAR 75.51 74.62
AED 77.12 76.
20
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1579
LIBOR 3M 4.0002
LIBOR 6M 3.8458
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.02278.74276.09 273.84271.31 268.72266.38
EUR330.72329.55 326.96324.85 322.34 319.74 317.36
GBP378.28376.60373.01369.93 366.46362.88359.65
APP/as
