Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs 398,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 398,800 per tola in the local market on Wednesday, the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold stood firm at Rs 341,906, while 10 grams of 22 karat gold was also traded on existing rates of Rs 313,425.

The price of silver also remained stable, with 24 karat silver being sold at Rs 4,637 per tola and Rs 3,975 per 10 grams.

In the international market, gold was traded at US$ 3,770 per ounce, while silver was available at US$ 44.10 per ounce. No change was recorded in the international prices compared to the previous day.

