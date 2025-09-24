Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 26, 2025

USD 281.

3956

GBP 380.3343

EUR 331.6529

JPY 1.9040

