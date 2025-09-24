Foreign Exchange Rates
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 09:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR SEPTEMBER 24, 2025 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date SEPTMBER 26, 2025
USD 281.
3956
GBP 380.3343
EUR 331.6529
JPY 1.9040
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2025
GCC, EU discuss preparations for upcoming ministerial meeting in Kuwait
Rulers of Emirates extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Mleiha National Park showcases 210,000 years of UAE human history
Sharjah International Narrator Forum highlights rich heritage
UAE officials, diplomats join Malaysian Embassy in celebrating National Day
Asia Cup 2025 stage four: Pakistan secure crucial two points after beating Sri L ..
UAE President, VPs extend condolences to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on passin ..
Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos
Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..
Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched
More Stories From Business
-
Foreign exchange rates2 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202517 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 20251 hour ago
-
KCCI appeals FBR to extend deadline for filing tax returns11 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh chambers agree to strengthen trade ties13 hours ago
-
OGDC posts Rs 169.9 bn profit, declares record Rs 15.05 dividend for FY2513 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s new rose variety promises farmers up to Rs1.5m per acre in profits14 hours ago
-
Labour dept to ensure maximum facilities for trade, industry: Secy Naeem Ghous14 hours ago
-
Russia make real progress toward achieving peace in Ukraine14 hours ago
-
Media marketing course ends15 hours ago
-
NAB hands over retrieved state land to federal government15 hours ago
-
RCCI discusses tax matters of business community with RTO16 hours ago