Gold prices up by Rs 50 to Rs125,200 per tola 17 Jan 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 50 and was sold at Rs 125,200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 125,150 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 42 to Rs 108,338 from Rs 107,296 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 98,394 from Rs 98,355.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1450 and Rs 1243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $3 and was traded at $1822 against its sale at $1819, the Jewellers Group reported.

