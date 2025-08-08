Gold Prices Up By Rs500 To Rs 362,700 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs500 on Friday and was sold at Rs362,700 against its sale at Rs362,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 428 to Rs 310,956 from Rs 310,528, whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by Rs 392 to Rs 285,053 from Rs 284,661.
The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs149 and Rs12 to Rs4,073 and Rs3,49, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $3,400 from $3,395, whereas silver increased $0.14 to $38.40 against $38.26, the Association reported.
