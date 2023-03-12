Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 198,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 170,180.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 198,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 197,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 170,180. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 169,330.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 198,500 Rs 181,939 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 170,180 Rs 155,997 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,018 Rs 15,600

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 181,939. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 181,031. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 155,997. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 155,218.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th March 2023 in different cities.