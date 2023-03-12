UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 12th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 12, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 198,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 170,180.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 198,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 197,500. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 170,180. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 169,330.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 12th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 198,500 Rs 181,939
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 170,180 Rs 155,997
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,018 Rs 15,600

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 181,939. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 181,031. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 155,997. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 155,218.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 12th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 12th March 2023 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Karachi Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Lahore Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Islamabad Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Rawalpindi Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Peshawar Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Quetta Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Sialkot Rs 198,500 Rs 170,180 Rs 181,939 Rs 155,997
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Price Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange March Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

3 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

3 hours ago
 RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shi ..

RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shindagha Corridor Improvement Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.