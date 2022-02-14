UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14th February 2022

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 121,600 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 111,508 on 14th February 2022.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 121,600. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 104,300.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 121,600 Rs 111,508
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 104,300 Rs 95,608
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,430 Rs 9,561

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 13th February 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 121,600. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 104,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 111,508. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 95,608. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 111,508. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 95,608.

